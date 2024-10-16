Packaging Corp Gears up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Packaging Corporation of America PKG is set to release third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 22, after the closing bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PKG’s third-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.1 billion, indicating 8.2% growth from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.47 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PKG’s third-quarter earnings has been unchanged for the past 60 days. The estimate indicates a year-over-year increase of 20.5%.



PKG’s Solid Earnings Surprise History

Packaging Corp’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.6%.







Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for Packaging Corp

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Packaging Corp this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here, as you can see below.



You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Packaging Corp has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: PKG currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped PKG’s Q3 Performance

Packaging Corp’s third-quarter results are expected to reflect the impacts of lower prices in the Packaging segment. This was primarily led by the decrease in the published benchmark index grades in late 2023. Price and mix impacts for the Packaging segment are expected to be unfavorable at 3.2% for the quarter, per our model.



Our model predicts the Packaging segment’s volume to increase 11.3% year over year in the quarter, indicating stable packaging demand.



The estimate for the segment’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.9 billion, suggesting growth of 8.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. Our model estimate for the segment’s operating income is pegged at $300 million, indicating a fall of 17% from the prior-year reported figure.



In the Paper segment, volume is likely to have increased with sequential improvements in prices and mix. We expect volume to rise 9.6% year over year. We anticipate a negative pricing/mix impact of 4% for the third quarter.



The estimate for the Paper segment’s revenues is pegged at $167 million for the September-end quarter, suggesting growth of 5.7% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate for the segment’s operating income is $35 million, indicating a 26% rise from the prior-year quarter’s actual.

Packaging Corp’s Share Price Outperforms Industry

Over the past year, shares of Packaging Corp have gained 48.4% compared with the industry’s 31.4% growth.



Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies with the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

Crane Company CR is scheduled to release its third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 28. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.63% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CR’s earnings is pegged at $1.31 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 27.2%. It has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 11.2%.



Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR, scheduled to release its third-quarter 2024 on Oct. 31, has an Earnings ESP of +1.34% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ingersoll Rand’s third-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at 82 cents per share, suggesting year-over-year growth of 6.5%. It has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 11%.



Eaton Corporation plc ETN, expected to release earnings soon, currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.48% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



The consensus estimate for Eaton’s earnings for the third quarter of 2024 is pegged at $2.80 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 13.4%. ETN has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 4.7%.

