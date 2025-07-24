Packaging Corp Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q2, Sales Rise Y/Y

Packaging Corporation of America PKG reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.48 in the second quarter of 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.44. The reported figure was higher than the company’s guidance of $2.41 in the quarter under review. Moreover, the bottom line increased 13% year over year. The upside was driven by higher prices and mix in both segments.



Including one-time items, earnings in the reported quarter were $2.67 per share compared with the prior-year quarter’s $2.21.

Packaging Corporation of America Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Packaging Corporation of America price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Packaging Corporation of America Quote

PKG’s Q2 Gross Margin Rises Y/Y

Sales in the second quarter grew 4.6% year over year to $2.17 billion. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16 billion.



Cost of products sold was up 3.1% year over year to $1.69 billion in the reported quarter. Gross profit increased 10.3% year over year to $483 million. The gross margin came in at 22.2% compared with 21.1% a year ago.



Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $153 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $149.5 million. Adjusted operating income increased 12.8% year over year to $311 million.

Packaging Corp’s Q2 Segment Performances

Packaging: Sales in this segment increased 5.1% year over year to $2.01 billion in the second quarter of 2024. The figure beat our estimate of $1.99 billion.



In the Packaging segment, total corrugated product shipments remained flat year over year. We had anticipated volume growth of 1.2%, and a favorable price and mix impact of 1.7%.



Operating profit was $346 million compared with $280 million in the prior-year quarter. Our model had estimated the segment’s operating income at $291 million.



Paper: The segment’s revenues were $146 million in the April-June quarter, down 2.9% year over year. It beat our estimate of $140 million. The segment reported an operating profit of $25.8 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $26.7 million. Our projection for the segment’s operating income was $46 million.



Segmental sales volume fell 5% from second-quarter 2024. We had expected pricing/mix growth of 1% in the second quarter. Volume was expected to be a negative 7.9%.

PKG’s Cash Flow Updates

Packaging Corp had a cash balance of $0.96 billion at the end of the second quarter, down from $1.17 billion held at the end of the prior-year quarter.

Packaging Corp’s Outlook

PKG projects a third-quarter 2025 EPS of $2.80.



The company expects prices and mix in the Packaging segment to be relatively flat in the third quarter of 2025. In the Paper segment, pricing is expected to be flat. However, production and sales are expected to increase with the International Falls mill outage completed in the second quarter of 2025.

PKG Stock’s Price Performance

Packaging Corp’s shares have gained 8.9% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 2.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Packaging Corp’s Zacks Rank

PKG currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

