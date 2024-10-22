Packaging Corp. up 2% afterhours at $222 after Q3 earnings beat

16:42 EDT Packaging Corp. (PKG) up 2% afterhours at $222 after Q3 earnings beat

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PKG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.