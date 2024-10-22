Packaging Corp. up 2% afterhours at $222 after Q3 earnings beat

16:42 EDT Packaging Corp. (PKG) up 2% afterhours at $222 after Q3 earnings beat
- Packaging Corp. reports Q3 EPS $2.65, consensus $2.50
- Packaging Corp. sees Q4 EPS $2.47, consensus $2.46
- Packaging Corp. price target raised to $242 from $219 at Truist
- Smurfit Westrock price target lowered to $51 from $52 at Jefferies
