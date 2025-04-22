PACKAGING OF AMERICA Earnings Results: $PKG Reports Quarterly Earnings

PACKAGING OF AMERICA ($PKG) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported earnings of $2.31 per share, beating estimates of $2.24 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $2,141,000,000, beating estimates of $2,136,342,738 by $4,657,262.

PACKAGING OF AMERICA Insider Trading Activity

PACKAGING OF AMERICA insiders have traded $PKG stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PKG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK W KOWLZAN (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 66,640 shares for an estimated $15,995,682 .

. THOMAS A HASSFURTHER (Exec. VP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,738 shares for an estimated $4,777,427 .

. ROBERT P. MUNDY (EVP & CFO) sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $3,007,737

PAUL T STECKO sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $2,571,555

DONALD R. SHIRLEY (SVP) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,921,600

JOSEPH VAUGHN (SVP) sold 2,300 shares for an estimated $563,252

PACKAGING OF AMERICA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 409 institutional investors add shares of PACKAGING OF AMERICA stock to their portfolio, and 358 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PACKAGING OF AMERICA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PKG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.