Package bomb explodes at university in Boston, injuring one person

Sept 13 (Reuters) - A package bomb exploded at Boston's Northeastern University on Tuesday, causing non-life-threatening injuries to one person, police said.

The injured person was a member of university staff who was opening the package when its contents detonated, WCVB television reported, citing an unnamed spokesperson for the university.

Police were called shortly after 7 p.m. ET (0100 GMT), Officer Andre Watson of the Boston Police Department said.

"Officers located the single victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, and they were transported to a local hospital for further treatment," Watson said.

The police bomb squad, the Boston Fire Department and Boston Emergency Medical Service were among those investigating the incident, Watson said.

Evening classes were canceled in six buildings, campus police said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Scott Malone)

