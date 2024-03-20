Pack Your Portfolio: 7 Travel Stocks to Buy as Spending Continues

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Back when the Covid-19 crisis first capsized the economy, forward-looking investors bet heavily on travel stocks to buy. Simply, they anticipated that pent-up demand would eventually catapult the underlying industry once society fully normalized.

We now know this phenomenon by a rather aggressive name: revenge travel. Having been forcibly cooped up at home, people couldn’t wait to get out and take the vacations that they were previously denied. Even better, this consumer catalyst has continued to resonate.

Now, experts don’t really call the current framework as travel revenge but rather reprioritization. Basically, that initial, overwhelming impetus to travel may have faded. However, consumers have realized how important these life experiences are. So, many folks are intent on opening their wallets.

Frankly, that’s a welcome surprise to an industry facing big questions. Below are several travel stocks to buy if you believe in the thesis.



Uber (UBER)

Technically a proprietary technology applications provider, Uber (NYSE:UBER) is really a pioneer in the sharing economy. It first disrupted the taxi service with its ride-sharing platform. Over the years, the company has moved into food deliveries and shipping/freight services. It also happens to be one of the travel stocks to buy because of its holistic conveniences.

Overall, UBER makes for a solid investment. In the past fiscal year, the company only missed once, in the third quarter. Back then, Uber posted earnings per share of 10 cents while analysts anticipated a print of 12 cents. However, the average positive surprise for the other three quarters came out to over 739%.

For the current fiscal year, analysts anticipate EPS to hit $1.23 atop revenue of $39.71 billion. For context, the company posted EPS of 80 cents on sales of $34.2 billion.

Covering experts rate UBER a consensus strong buy with an $86.70 price target. The high-side target lands at $96, making it an intriguing idea for travel stocks to buy.

Comcast (CMCSA)

A media and technology company, Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is one of the powerhouses in entertainment. Regarding its relevance as one of the travel stocks to buy, the company owns the NBCUniversal brand. As such, it operates popular theme parks in key locations around the world. Should consumers prioritize vacationing, CMCSA could be an intriguing pickup.

In the past fiscal year, Comcast has been a reliable player, beating earnings expectations in all four quarters. The average earnings surprise came out to a robust 12.18%. For the current fiscal year, experts see EPS reaching $4.24 on sales of $124.28 billion. In 2023, Comcast posted EPS of $3.98 on revenue of $121.57 billion.

Looking out to fiscal 2025, experts believe EPS could rise to $4.62. And while the consensus revenue target is $124.11 billion, the high-side estimate stands at $128 billion. That could be more reasonable depending on how consumer sentiment plays out.

Analysts peg shares a consensus moderate buy with a $51.92 average price target. Further, the most optimistic target calls for $57.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

A designer, developer and operator of integrated resort properties, Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) ranks among the premier travel stocks to buy. Per its public profile, the company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations and Encore Boston Harbor. Since the start of the year, WYNN stock gained over 5%.

Notably, in fiscal 2023, the company posted consistently solid earnings performances, leading to confidence that Wynn can again overachieve in 2024. Most impressively, in Q1, the company generated EPS of 29 cents against an expected loss per share of 1 cent. And for Q2 through Q4, the average positive earnings surprise came out to 50.77%.

For the current fiscal year, experts anticipate that EPS will land at $5.06 on top of revenue of $7.2 billion. Further, the high-side estimate calls for EPS of $5.96 and sales of $7.42 billion. For comparison, Wynn printed profits of $4.10 per share on sales of $6.53 billion in fiscal 2023.

Analysts rate WYNN a consensus moderate buy with a $116.82 price target. The high-side target takes aim at the $135 level.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)

A hotel franchisor operating in the U.S. and internationally, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) conducts business through two segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. Per it corporate profile, the Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides full-service international managed business services.

While Wyndham didn’t produce the most outstanding financial results ever, it certainly impressed with its consistent performance last year. Therefore, investors are looking for more of the same; basically, a steady-as-she-goes profile. In fiscal 2023, the company beat per-share profitability expectations. Subsequently, the average positive earnings surprise came out to 3.9%.

For the current fiscal year, analysts forecast that EPS will land on average at $4.24 atop sales of $1.46 billion. Moreover, the most optimistic estimate calls for EPS of $4.38 on revenue of $1.52 billion. For context, Wyndham posted per-share profits of $4.01 on revenue of $1.4 billion last year.

Covering experts peg WYNN a consensus moderate buy with a $116.82 average price target. The high-side target stands at $135.

Carnival (CCL)

One of the world’s most recognizable travel stocks to buy, Carnival (NYSE:CCL) engages in the provision of travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. Per its public profile, Carnival operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It also operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, along with hotels and other travel-related properties.

After suffering through a calamitous crisis in the form of Covid-19, Carnival has come back strong in 2023. Most notably, for its fiscal Q4, the company mitigated an expected per-share loss of 13 cents by losing “only” 7 cents. And in Q3, it posted EPS of 86 cents, beating out the consensus view of 75 cents. Overall, the average surprise came out to 19.5% last year.

For the current fiscal year, experts believe that Carnival will post EPS of $1.01 on sales of $24.69 billion. Further, the most optimistic estimate calls for EPS of $1.20 on sales of just over $25 billion. Last year, Carnival broke even on per-share profits and printed revenue of $21.59 billion.

Analysts rate CCL a moderate buy with a $19.73 average price target.

United Airlines (UAL)

An air transportation specialist, United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) also ranks among the top travel stocks to buy in terms of popularity. Per its corporate profile, United transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy and maintenance services for third parties.

Although the air travel industry faced many questions last year, overall, United has impressed when it mattered the most. Last fiscal year, the company beat analysts expected earnings target (or in the case of Q1 mitigated the expected loss per share). Overall, the average surprise for the last four quarters came out to 16.45%.

For the current fiscal year, analysts believe that United will generate EPS of $9.51 on sales of $57.25 billion. The high-side estimate calls for EPS of $10.39 on sales of $58.6 billion. In 2023, the company posted per-share profits of $10.05 and a top line of $53.72 billion.

UAL carries a moderate buy consensus view with a $58.93 average price target. For speculators, it could be one of the more compelling travel stocks to buy.

Dine Brands (DIN)

An intriguing albeit speculative idea for travel stocks to buy, Dine Brands (NYSE:DIN) owns, franchises and operates restaurants in the U.S. and internationally. It operates via six segments, including its two most famous brands Applebee’s and International House of Pancakes (IHOP). Over the past 52 weeks, DIN stock suffered a decline of 31% of equity value.

To be sure, the restaurant industry has suffered significantly due to pressures against discretionary consumer spending. So, why target DIN stock? Fundamentally, I believe that travelers will be more inclined to save money wherever they can. Therefore, eating at modestly priced restaurants like Applebee’s and IHOP could be the order of the day.

Moreover, the company beat earnings expectations in the last four quarters. Indeed, the average positive earnings surprise came out to 16.65%. That’s impressive amid sector-wide headwinds. For the current fiscal year, analysts project EPS to reach $6.51 on sales of $843.23 million. Last year, EPS pinged at $6.65 on sales of $831.07 million.

Dine Brands carries a strong buy rating with a $60.60 price target. While risky, the implied 31% upside potential could entice market gamblers.

On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare. Tweet him at @EnomotoMedia.

