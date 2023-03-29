Pacira's SNDA For Extension Of Exparel Label Accepted By FDA

(RTTNews) - Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA has accepted the submission of its supplemental new drug application for expansion of the Exparel label to include both single-dose sciatic nerve block in the popliteal fossa and femoral nerve block in the adductor canal.

The company noted that the sNDA is supported by two positive Phase 3 studies with meaningful reductions in postsurgical pain and opioid consumption through 96 hours compared with bupivacaine HCl following lower extremity surgical procedures.

EXPAREL is currently indicated for single-dose infiltration in patients aged 6 years and older to produce postsurgical local analgesia. In adults, it is indicated as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block to produce postsurgical regional analgesia.

The expected action date by the FDA is November 13, 2023.

