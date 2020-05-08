Pacira's (PCRX) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. PCRX reported first-quarter 2020 earnings of 53 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents and also increasing from the year-ago figure of 22 cents.

Total revenues too improved 16% from the year-earlier figure of $91.3 million to $105.7 million. Further, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $101 million.

Quarter in Detail

Pacira’s top line mainly comprises product revenues, other product sales and royalty revenues.

Exparel net product sales were $101.3 million, up 12% from $90.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Exparel/bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension sales came in at $1.2 million compared with $0.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Exparel is a liposome injection of bupivacaine, which is indicated for single-dose administration into the surgical site to produce postsurgical analgesia.

Though the newly-added product iovera system generated sales worth $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2020, the figure reflects a sequential decline of 28.1%.

We remind investors that in April 2019, Pacira acquired the privately-held MyoScience, Inc. Following this buyout, Pacira added the latter’s iovera system to its portfolio, which is highly complementary to Exparel as a non-opioid therapy. Moreover, upon closing the acquisition, Pacira changed its corporate name to Pacira BioSciences, Inc.

Meanwhile, royalty revenues came in at $0.9 million in the reported quarter, up 125% year over year.

Research and development (R&D) expenses (excluding stock-based compensation) rose 10.6% to $14.6 million.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses (excluding stock-based compensation) decreased 9.2% year over year to $38.3 million in the reported quarter.

2020 Outlook

Due to the prevalent COVID-19 pandemic situation, Pacira does not have enough visibility to forecast its adverse impact. As a result, the company is temporarily withdrawing its full-year financial guidance.

Recent Developments

In January 2020, Pacira announced that its phase IV study of Exparel in patients undergoing cesarean section achieved its primary endpoint with a statistically significant reduction in total postsurgical opioid consumption while maintaining pain scores through 72 hours.

Last December, Pacira announced positive results from its phase III PLAY study of Exparel administered as a single-dose infiltration in pediatric patients undergoing spinal or cardiac surgeries. The company is working to expand Exparel’s label, which should boost demand for the drug in the future quarters.

