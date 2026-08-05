BioTech
PCRX

Pacira Swings To Profit In Q2, Revises FY26 Guidance Following Iovera Divestiture

August 05, 2026 — 06:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX) recorded a profit in the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, as a result of higher revenue. The company highlighted business and clinical updates along with its updated full-year 2026 guidance.

Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on non-opioid pain therapies. Its marketed products include EXPAREL for post-surgical pain management and ZILRETTA for osteoarthritis knee pain. The company is also developing PCRX-201, a Phase 2 gene therapy candidate for knee osteoarthritis.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

For the second quarter, the company reported earnings of $4.65 million or $0.12 per share, compared to loss of $4.85 million or $0.11 per share in the corresponding quarter, last year.

Total revenue gained 6% to $192.40 million from $181.10 million in the year-ago quarter, reflecting royalty revenue of $1.91 million and higher product sales for the current quarter.

Net product sales were $190.49 million, that grew 5% from $180.35 million in the prior-year quarter.

EXPAREL sales climbed 3.4% to $147.82 million from $142.92 million in the prior-year quarter.

ZILRETTA sales edged up to $32.65 million from $31.33 million in the prior-year quarter.

Iovera sales rose 22% to $6.81 million from $5.60 million a year earlier.

Bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension sales surged 531% to $3.22 million from $0.51 million in the prior-year quarter.

On an adjusted basis, net earnings declined to $29.52 million, or $0.73 per share from $35.99 million, or $0.74 per share, in the corresponding quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $48.70 million from $54.32 million last year.

Cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale investments totalled $251 million as of June 30, 2026.

Business Highlights

Pacira completed the divestiture of the Iovera business to Zimmer Biomet, receiving $73.6 million in cash at closing, with potential milestone payments of up to $70 million.

UnitedHealthcare began providing separate reimbursement for EXPAREL across outpatient settings, expanding patient access.

Clinical Updates & Upcoming Milestones

PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec) for Knee Osteoarthritis

Enrollment is underway in Part B of the Phase 2 ASCEND study evaluating PCRX-201 for knee osteoarthritis.

Topline data from Part A Phase 2 ASCEND trial is expected by the end of 2026

Full-Year Outlook

On account of recent divestiture of Iovera to Zimmer Biomet, the company has provided updated full-year 2026 guidance:

• Expects total revenue of $735 million to $760 million versus the previously guided range of $745 million to $770 million. • Projects EXPAREL net product sales of $600 million to $620 million

Pacira shares rose to a 52-week high of $27.66 in intraday trading on Tuesday

PCRX closed Tuesday at $27.62, up 2.60%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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