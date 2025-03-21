Pacira Surges 66.8% in Six Months: How Should You Play the Stock?

Shares of Pacira BioSciences PCRX have surged 66.8% in the past six months against the industry’s decline of 8.7%. The stock has also outperformed the sector and the S&P 500 index during this timeframe.

Strong quarterly results, consistent growth in sales of lead drug Exparel and encouraging pipeline progress have boosted investor sentiment.

PCRX Outperforms Industry, Sector & S&P 500



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Exparel’s Performance Fuels PCRX Growth

Exparel, Pacira’s flagship pain-management product, continues to drive sales. The drug is indicated for postsurgical local analgesia in patients aged six years and older. It is also indicated for regional analgesia in adults via an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block, sciatic nerve block in the popliteal fossa and femoral nerve block in the adductor canal.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued a permanent product-specific J-code (J0666) for Pacira’s Exparel to facilitate better insurance coverage for the drug. The new J-code became effective Jan. 1, 2025.

In December 2024, Pacira received the 940 patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that protects the chemical composition of Exparel ensuring protection against generics in the market through 2044. This ensures the drug’s exclusivity in the pain management market, thereby preventing generic erosion.

PCRX Efforts to Expand Exparel Bode Well

Pacira is seeking to further expand Exparel’s label to treat younger age groups, which should increase the target patient population. The company is launching a phase I pharmacokinetic study to support the expansion of a single-dose infiltration label to include patients under six years of age. Subject to the success of this study, Pacira plans to initiate a phase III registration study to support regulatory filings seeking label expansions in the United States and the EU.

The company is also interacting with regulatory bodies around the world for the use of Exparel as a nerve block in the pediatric setting.

Other Drugs in PCRX Portfolio

Apart from Exparel, PCRX has two other non-opioid treatments: Zilretta and iovera. Zilretta is approved as an extended-release intra-articular therapy providing relief to OA patients with knee pain while iovera is a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve.

These drugs generate incremental sales and boost the top line.

Pacira is also currently looking to expand Zilretta’s indication to include treatment for OA pain in the shoulder. The company initiated a phase III study to evaluate the efficacy of Zilretta in shoulder OA. Based on the success of the study, the company plans to seek label expansion of the drug for this indication.

Subject to approval, this will further drive up Zilretta sales which could relieve some of the burden on Exparel sales to generate revenues.

PCRX is also looking to broaden its portfolio with the development of PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec), a novel gene therapy vector platform enabling local administration of genetic medicines with the potential to treat large prevalent diseases like OA.

Dependence on Exparel is a Headwind

Pacira is heavily dependent on Exparel for growth since the drug accounts for a significant chunk of its revenues. Exparel contributed approximately 78% of the company’s total revenues in 2024.

A decline in Exparel due to generics will impact the top line as the other products are yet to gain traction. In addition, a lean pipeline further adds to the company’s dependence on these products for growth in the near future.

Valuation & Estimates

Going by the price/sales ratio, PCRX is trading cheap. Pacira’s shares currently trade at 1.45x forward sales, lower than its mean of 3.04x and the industry’s 1.70x.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The estimate for 2025 earnings per share has decreased to $3.24 from $3.46 over the past 30 days. Nonetheless, the same for 2025 has increased 14 cents.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stay Invested in PCRX for Now

Pacira’s Exparel maintains momentum for it and additional label expansion of the drug should drive growth.

However, the exceptional rally witnessed by the stock might limit any further gains. The company’s sole dependence on Exparel and a lean pipeline are added concerns.

Other players in the biotech industry who have weathered the market volatility well and put up a strong performance are Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD and Dynavax Technologies DVAX.

We advise prospective investors to wait for now before turning positive for PCRX. For investors already owning the stock, staying invested would be a prudent move.

PCRX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.