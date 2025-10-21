Pacira Stock Slides 6.7% On ANDA Filing Threat To Flagship Drug

(RTTNews) - Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX) dropped 6.69% to $21.48, down $1.54, after receiving a Paragraph IV certification notice from The WhiteOak Group, which filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application - ANDA challenging the patents covering Pacira's lead product EXPAREL.

WhiteOak alleges that 19 patents listed in the FDA's Orange Book are invalid or non-infringed, threatening Pacira's market exclusivity. Pacira has 45 days to file suit, which, if done, would trigger a 30-month stay of FDA approval for the generic.

The challenge raises strategic risk for Pacira's non-opioid pain platform and could affect revenue forecasts and valuation if litigation or generic competition emerges.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.