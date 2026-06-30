Pacira To Sell Iovera To Zimmer Biomet For $140 Mln To Advance Phase 3 Spasticity Trial

(RTTNews) - Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical, announced an agreement to divest Iovera Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) for a total payment of up to $140 million.

Under the terms of the agreement, Pacira will receive an upfront payment of $70 million and may earn up to an additional $70 million in revenue-based milestone payments till December 31, 2031, making the total deal worth approximately $140 million.

Upon closing of the transaction, Pacira plans to utilize the upfront net proceeds to improve its balance sheet, including debt repayment under its revolving credit facility. Zimmer Biomet will obtain all of Pacira's rights, title and interest related to the development, manufacture and commercialization of Iovera.

The Iovera system is an FDA - approved drug-free medical device that reduces pain via cryoneurolysis (targeted cold therapy) used to temporarily block pain signals. The device is indicated for the treatment of pain and symptoms associated with knee osteoarthritis.

The companies also plan to enter into a customary transition service agreement and collaborate on advancing the Phase 3 IOV-301 iovera spasticity trial. Pacira may receive incremental compensation following successful completion of the study and subsequent regulatory approval for upper extremity spasticity.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

RBC Capital Markets, LLC will serve as financial advisor to Pacira and Perkins Coie LLP will serve as legal advisor. For Zimmer Biomet, Ice Miller LLP will serve as legal counsel.

Pacira Biosciences has traded between $18.80 and $27.64 over the last year. Currently, Pacira shares are trading up 1.28% to $25.41.

ZBH is currently trading down 7.21% to $84.66.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.