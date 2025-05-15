Markets
Pacira Reports Phase 1 Trial Data Supporting Potential Of PCRX-201

May 15, 2025 — 08:30 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX) reported new preliminary data which suggests that clinical immunogenicity does not reduce sustained improvements in knee pain, stiffness and function provided by its gene therapy candidate, PCRX-201, following local administration in patients with mild, moderate, as well as severe osteoarthritis of the knee. The company said this preliminary data indicates that neither pre-existing nor treatment-induced immunogenicity compromise the safety or long-lasting efficacy of PCRX-201.

The open-label, phase 1 trial evaluated the effect that pre-existing or treatment-induced anti-Ad5 neutralizing antibodies have on PCRX-201 and its impact on dosing and redosing strategy. Given the promising Phase 1 results, dosing is underway in a Phase 2 study of PCRX-201 for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

