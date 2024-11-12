Pacira price target lowered to $17 from $25 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Balaji Prasad lowered the firm’s price target on Pacira (PCRX) to $17 from $25 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 revenue missed consensus by 6%, with Exparel in-line and strong gross margin at 78%, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

