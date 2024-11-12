Pacira price target lowered to $17 from $25 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Balaji Prasad lowered the firm’s price target on Pacira (PCRX) to $17 from $25 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 revenue missed consensus by 6%, with Exparel in-line and strong gross margin at 78%, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on PCRX:
- Pacira price target raised to $12 from $11 at Piper Sandler
- Pacira BioSciences Reports Q3 2024 Earnings and Strategic Developments
- Pacira Pharmaceuticals Faces Q3 Loss Amid Revenue Growth
- Pacira sees FY24 revenue $680M-$705M, consensus $692.72M
- Pacira reports Q3 EPS 79c, consensus 70c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.