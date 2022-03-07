Pacira (PCRX) Rides High in YTD Period on Robust Exparel Sales

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. PCRX have rallied 20.2% in the year so far against the industry’s decrease of 15.1%.



The company has made steady progress with its flagship product, Exparel, a liposome injection of bupivacaine, which is indicated for a single-dose administration into the surgical site to produce postsurgical analgesia for patients in the United States.

Pacira’s top line mainly comprises product revenues from Exparel sales, other product sales and royalty revenues.

Exparel has witnessed strong uptake since its launch and has been a constant revenue driver for Pacira. The drug generated sales worth $506.5 million in 2021, reflecting an increase of 23% year over year.

In March 2021, the FDA approved Pacira’s supplemental new drug application seeking approval of Exparel for use in children aged six years and above.

In November 2020, the European Commission granted marketing authorization to Exparel as a brachial plexus block or femoral nerve block for the treatment of post-operative pain in adults and as a field block for the treatment of somatic post-operative pain from small to medium-sized surgical wounds in adults. Exparel’s launch is now underway in Europe. This is likely to boost sales further.

In November 2021, Pacira completed the acquisition of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., which added the latter’s only marketed drug, Zilretta (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), to Pacira’s portfolio.

Zilretta was approved in 2017 as the first and only extended-release intra-articular therapy providing relief to osteoarthritis patients with knee pain. The acquisition is likely to strengthen Pacira’s position in the non-opioid pain management market.

Pacira derives the majority of its revenues from Exparel sales. The drug contributed approximately 94% of total revenues in 2021. Hence, a decline in Exparel sales will adversely impact the company's top line in the future ahead. The lack of other pipeline candidates in Pacira’s portfolio is another area of concern. Hence, due to the lack of a strong pipeline, the company is heavily dependent on Exparel for growth. This remains a woe.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Pacira currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Better-ranked stocks in the same sector include Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CPRX, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SPPI and Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. SGTX, all carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings estimates have been revised 42% upward for 2022 over the past 60 days. The stock has rallied 12.7% in the year so far.

Earnings of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals have surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met the same once.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ loss per share estimates have narrowed 8.1% for 2022 over the past 60 days.

Earnings of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals have surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the same on the other two occasions.

Sigilon Therapeutics’ loss per share estimates have narrowed 4.3% for 2022 over the past 60 days.

Earnings of Sigilon Therapeutics have surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the same on the other two occasions.

