Pacira (PCRX) Plummets as US Court Deems Exparel Patent Invalid

Pacira BioSciences’ PCRX shares plunged 47.7% on Aug 9, after the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey ruled that the company’s ‘495 patent for Exparel (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) is not valid.

An invalid patent means that the non-opioid pain management market would be flooded by generic versions of Pacira’s lead drug Exparel once it loses exclusivity, which will eat away from the drug’s commercial opportunity.

Please note that the company’s flagship product, Exparel, launched in 2012, is a long-acting local analgesic, which is currently approved for infiltration, fascial plane block and as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block for postsurgical pain management.

The ruling came as part of Pacira’s ongoing litigations against eVenus Pharmaceutical Laboratories, which is looking to launch a generic version of Exparel in the United States. Consequently, PCRX filed a lawsuit against eVenus in 2021 in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, claiming that the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) infringes upon the ‘495 patent for Exparel.

eVenus retaliated to the lawsuit alleging that the ‘495 patent is invalid and/or not infringed through the manufacture, sale or offer for sale of the product described in its 2021 ANDA submission.

Pacira’s top line is highly dependent on revenues generated from Exparel sales. In the second quarter of 2024, the company recorded $137 million in net Exparel product sales, which accounted for 77% of the company’s total revenues for the quarter.

In the absence of a valid patent to protect Exparel against generic erosion, the top line will suffer enormously, as Pacira’s other marketed pain-management products, Zilretta and iovera, are yet to gain traction in the market.

Pacira is currently evaluating its legal options which include pursuing an appellate review at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Court as warranted.

Per Pacira, its Exparel franchise is well protected on multiple levels by its existing patents. Apart from the dispute regarding the ‘495 patent, three other infringement suits are currently underway, along with additional patents that are forthcoming.

