Pacira (PCRX) Gains Positive CHMP Opinion for Exparel in EU

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. PCRX announced that the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has rendered a positive opinion, recommending the approval for its lead drug Exparel (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) as a medicine for postsurgical analgesia. This opinion will now be reviewed by the European Commission with a final decision expected in November 2020.

Per the press release, the CHMP recommended Exparel’s approval as a brachial for treating post-operative pain in adults as well as addressing somatic post-operative pain due to small- to medium-sized surgical wounds in adults.

The CHMP opinion was based on data from four pivotal phase III studies, which evaluated Exparel for the given indication. In all the studies, treatment with Exparel demonstrated improvements in pain reduction and opioid use.

Notably, in June 2019, the EMA accepted Pacira’s Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Exparel as a medicine for postsurgical analgesia.

Shares of Pacira have rallied 34.2% so far this year against the industry’s decrease of 6.1%.



We would like to remind investors that Exparel is a liposome injection of bupivacaine, which is indicated for a single-dose administration into the surgical site to produce postsurgical analgesia for patients in the United States. The drug generated sales worth $176.3 million in the first six months of 2020, down 7.5% year over year.

Last month, the FDA accepted Pacira’s supplemental new drug application (sNDA), which sought Exparel’s label expansion to include single-dose infiltration for providing postsurgical analgesia in children aged six years and above. The regulatory body set a target action date of Mar 22, 2021. There are currently no approved alternatives to opioids for managing severe post-surgical pain in pediatric patients.

Notably, Pacira is advancing Exparel in phase IV studies to expand its utilization in areas like cesarean section, spine and hip fracture. The company’s efforts to widen its label for sales boost are encouraging.

