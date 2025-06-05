Pacira Grants Equity Awards To 19 New Hires Under Inducement Plan

(RTTNews) - Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX), a leader in non-opioid pain management therapies, announced the issuance of inducement equity awards to 19 newly hired employees on June 3, 2025.

These grants were made under the company's Amended and Restated 2014 Inducement Plan as an incentive for joining Pacira and were approved by the People & Compensation Committee in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), without requiring shareholder approval.

Out of the 19 new hires, 11 employees received stock options totaling 26,700 shares, and all 19 employees were granted restricted stock units (RSUs) covering a total of 41,600 shares. The stock options carry a 10-year term and will vest over four years: 25 percent after the first year of employment and the remainder in equal quarterly installments over the following 36 months. These options were priced at $26.40 per share, matching the closing price of Pacira stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market at the time of the grant.

The RSUs will vest in four equal annual installments beginning June 1, 2026. All awards are contingent on continued employment and are governed by individual award agreements.

PCRX is currently trading at $26.49, or 1.82% lower on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

