Pacira BioSciences Signs Deal With LG Chem To Commercialize EXPAREL In Select Asia-Pacific Markets

(RTTNews) - Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX), Tuesday announced an agreement with LG Chem to expand access to opioid-sparing postsurgical pain control for patients in select Asian-Pacific markets.

Under this deal, LG Chem has the exclusive rights to commercialize EXPAREL, expanding patient access to opioid-sparing pain management.

As per the terms of the deal, Pacira will receive an undisclosed upfront payment, a transfer price, and tiered royalties on future commercial sales by LG Chem in licensed territories.

Notably, LG Chem intends to file for marketing authorizations in South Korea and Thailand within the next six months.

In the pre-market hours, PCRX is trading at $23.13, up 0.87 percent on the Nasdaq.

