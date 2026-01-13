Markets
PCRX

Pacira BioSciences Signs Deal With LG Chem To Commercialize EXPAREL In Select Asia-Pacific Markets

January 13, 2026 — 09:27 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX), Tuesday announced an agreement with LG Chem to expand access to opioid-sparing postsurgical pain control for patients in select Asian-Pacific markets.

Under this deal, LG Chem has the exclusive rights to commercialize EXPAREL, expanding patient access to opioid-sparing pain management.

As per the terms of the deal, Pacira will receive an undisclosed upfront payment, a transfer price, and tiered royalties on future commercial sales by LG Chem in licensed territories.

Notably, LG Chem intends to file for marketing authorizations in South Korea and Thailand within the next six months.

In the pre-market hours, PCRX is trading at $23.13, up 0.87 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PCRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.