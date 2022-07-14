Pacira BioSciences Reports $35 Mln Increase In Q2 Prel. Revenue

(RTTNews) - Non-opioid pain management solution company, Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX), has announced its preliminary results for the second quarter on Thursday. The company reported a better quarter year-over-year with an increase in revenue propelled by the sale of EXPAREL and ZILRETA, two of the company's major productions.

The preliminary revenue reported by the company was $169.4 million this year, compared to $135.6 million last year. EXPAREL sales increased to $137.0 million from $130.1 million last year while the sales of ZILRETA increased to $27.4 million in the quarter.

The company also said that despite the regression of the pandemic, some of the elective surgery procedures are still under restriction, impacting the company.

