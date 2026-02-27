Pacira BioSciences Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates, Stock Down

Pacira BioSciences PCRX reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 57 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 85 cents, on account of lower-than-expected product revenues and heightened operating expenses. The company had reported adjusted earnings of 91 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues amounted to $196.9 million, which increased 5% year over year. The reported figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $199 million. The investors were disappointed by the poor performance, following which the stock declined 5.7% during the after-market hours on Thursday.

PCRX’s Q4 Results in Detail

Pacira BioSciences’ top line comprises product sales and royalty revenues. The company recognizes product revenues from the sales of its three marketed drugs — Exparel, Zilretta and iovera.

Exparel’s net product sales were $155.8 million, which increased 5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure, driven by a volume growth of approximately 7%, which was partially offset by a shift in vial mix and price discounts. The reported figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $154.6 million.

Exparel (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) is indicated in patients aged six years and older for single-dose infiltration to produce postsurgical local analgesia. It is also indicated for regional analgesia in adults via an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block, sciatic nerve block in the popliteal fossa and femoral nerve block in the adductor canal.

Zilretta net product sales came in at $33 million, which was relatively flat year over year. The reported figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $34.4 million.

In the past six months, shares of Pacira BioSciences have lost 16.4% against the industry’s 23.1% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Net product sales of iovera were $7 million, up 8% from the year-ago quarter. The figure marginally missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.3 million.

Pacira BioSciences generated revenues of $1.1 million from the sales of bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension to third-party licenses in the fourth quarter compared to none in the year-ago period.

The company did not record any royalty revenues in the reported quarter or the year-ago quarter.

Research and development (R&D) expenses (excluding stock-based compensation and key employee holdback) came in at $34.4 million, up 56% from the year-ago quarter. The massive uptick can be primarily attributed to a $5 million upfront payment made in the reported quarter for the in-licensing of PCRX-2002 (previously known as AMT-143) from AmacaThera.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses (excluding stock-based compensation) of $91.9 million increased 30% year over year, largely due to the impact of several unanticipated costs associated with business development due diligence and litigation.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Pacira BioSciences had cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale investments of $238.4 million compared with $246.3 million as of Sep. 30, 2025.

PCRX’s Full-Year Results

In 2025, Pacira BioSciences recorded total revenues of $726.4 million, up 4% over the figure recorded in 2024, but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $728.8 million.

The company recorded adjusted earnings of $2.65 per share in 2025, which also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.91 per share. In 2024, PCRX recorded adjusted earnings of 3.20 per share.

PCRX’s 2026 Financial Guidance

In 2026, Pacira BioSciences expects its total revenues to be in the range of $745-$770 million. PCRX expects Exparel net product sales to be between $600 million and $620 million. Management projects the adjusted gross margin for the year to be between 77% and 79%.

Adjusted R&D expenses are anticipated to be between $105 million and $115 million, while adjusted SG&A expenses are expected to be in the range of $320-$340 million in 2026.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Quote

PCRX’s Recent Updates

During the reported quarter, Pacira BioSciences announced results from a pilot study evaluating the unique therapeutic approach of its iovera system compared to radiofrequency ablation (RFA) for chronic low back pain (CLBP). The pilot study enrolled 30 patients with facet-mediated CLBP and randomized them to receive either iovera cryoneurolysis or RFA. Baseline measures, including pain scores, BMI, pain duration and disability, were comparable across the two groups.

Per the data readout from the pilot study, CLBP patients treated with iovera showed notably stronger and more durable outcomes than those receiving RFA. Pain scores in the iovera group were significantly lower at both 180 days (3.1 compared to 5.4) and 360 days (3.0 compared to 6.1). PCRX also reported that Functional disability improved more substantially with iovera than RFA therapy, with Oswestry Disability Index scores significantly lower at 360 days (10.1 compared to 20.6). Additionally, fewer patients in the iovera arm required additional spine injections after 180 days (45.5% compared with 75% for RFA), and no treatment-related adverse events were reported in either cohort through 12 months.

Last month, Pacira BioSciences announced a partnership with LG Chem to broaden access to opioid-sparing postsurgical pain management across select Asia-Pacific markets. Under the agreement, LG Chem receives exclusive rights to commercialize Exparel, Pacira’s long-acting local anesthetic for postsurgical pain control in the region.

In consideration for the transaction, PCRX will receive an undisclosed upfront payment, a transfer price and tiered royalties on future sales generated by LG Chem in the licensed markets. Pacira BioSciences will manufacture Exparel, while LG Chem will handle regulatory filings and approvals in the region, with plans to submit marketing authorization applications in South Korea and Thailand within the next six months.

PCRX’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Pacira BioSciences currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are USANA Health Sciences USNA, Castle Biosciences CSTL and Recursion Pharmaceuticals RXRX. While USNA and CSTL sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, RXRX has a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ 2026 earnings per share have risen from $1.90 to $2.00. USNA shares have lost 32.4% over the past six months.

USANA Health Sciences’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and matched once, with the average surprise being 21.92%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Castle Biosciences’ 2026 loss per share have narrowed from $1.06 to 96 cents. CSTL shares have surged 40.7% over the past six months.

Castle Biosciences’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 66.11%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 loss per share have narrowed from $1.08 to $1.03. RXRX shares have lost 22.9% over the past six months.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining two quarters, with the average negative surprise being 0.13%.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.