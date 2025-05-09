Pacira BioSciences Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates

Pacira BioSciences PCRX reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 62 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents. The company had also reported adjusted earnings of 62 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues amounted to $168.9 million, which increased 1% year over year. The reported figure, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimateof $175million. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

PCRX’s Q1 Results in Detail

Pacira BioSciences’ top line comprises product sales and royalty revenues. The company recognizes product revenues from the sales of its three marketed drugs — Exparel, Zilretta and iovera.

Exparel’s net product sales were $136.5 million, which increased 3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The reported figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $140.2 million, but marginally beat our model estimate of $136.4 million.

Exparel (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) is indicated in patients aged six years and older for single-dose infiltration to produce postsurgical local analgesia. It is also indicated for regional analgesia in adults via an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block, sciatic nerve block in the popliteal fossa and femoral nerve block in the adductor canal.

Zilretta’s net product sales came in at $23.3 million, down 10% year over year. Pacira BioSciences completed the acquisition of Flexion Therapeutics in November 2021, following which the former began recognizing Zilretta sales. The reported figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $28.1 million as well as our model estimate of $28.5 million.

Net product sales of iovera were $5.1 million, up 2% from the year-ago quarter. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.5 million and matched our model estimate.

Pacira BioSciences generated revenues of $2.6 million, up 3% year over year, from the sales of bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension to third-party licenses in the first quarter.

Royalty revenues were recorded at $1.3 million in the reported quarter, up 3% year over year.

Research and development (R&D) expenses (excluding stock-based compensation) came in at $23.1 million, up 41% from the year-ago quarter due to higher product development and clinical study costs in the reported quarter.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses (excluding stock-based compensation and Chief Executive Officer transition costs) of $76.2 million increased 19% year over year, largely due to a rise in investments made in commercial, medical and market access organizations, as well as increased costs of marketing activities.

As of March 31, 2025, Pacira BioSciences had cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale investments of $493.6 million compared with $484.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.

PCRX Reiterates 2025 Financial Guidance

In 2025, Pacira BioSciences continues to expect its total revenues in the range of $725-$765 million. The management projects the adjusted gross margin for the year to be between 76% and 78%.

Adjusted R&D expenses are anticipated to be between $90 million and $105 million, while adjusted SG&A expenses are expected to be in the range of $290-$320 million in 2025.

PCRX’s Recent Updates

Pacira BioSciences recently announced dosing the first patient in a mid-stage study of pipeline candidate, PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec), for treating osteoarthritis of the knee.

Last month, Pacira BioSciences also announced entering into a settlement agreement with Fresenius, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals and eVenus Pharmaceuticals Laboratories, related to patents for Exparel. This is a huge win for Pacira BioSciences. It protects the company’s Exparel sales from generic erosion in the U.S. market for pain management at least until 2030, while enabling it to focus on other strategic priorities.

Also in April, a U.S. District Court ruled in PCRX’s favor, eliminating its obligation to pay a low single-digit royalty on Exparel sales to the Research and Development Foundation. This decision will immediately reduce ongoing expenses by ending future royalty payments. Additionally, the company is pursuing reimbursement for previously disputed royalty payments. These developments are expected to enhance profitability and positively impact revenue growth moving forward.

PCRX’s Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Pacira BioSciences currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

