Pacira BioSciences to Present Findings on PCRX-201 Gene Therapy for Knee Osteoarthritis at ASGCT 2025

Pacira BioSciences announces a presentation on PCRX-201, a gene therapy for knee osteoarthritis, at ASGCT 2025.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. announced that it will present findings from a Phase 1 study of its gene therapy candidate, PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec), for knee osteoarthritis at the 28th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy on May 15 in New Orleans. The presentation will focus on the effects of neutralizing antibodies on the therapy's efficacy and safety, highlighting insights for optimizing dosing strategies. Additionally, Pacira will host a symposium discussing high-capacity adenoviral vectors for gene therapy, featuring expert speakers from various institutions. PCRX-201 has shown promising results in improving knee pain and function over two years and has received significant regulatory designations, with a Phase 2 study currently underway. Pacira is dedicated to providing innovative, non-opioid pain therapies, including other commercial products like EXPAREL, ZILRETTA, and iovera.

Potential Positives

Announcement of a podium presentation at a major scientific meeting (ASGCT) underscores leadership in innovative, non-opioid therapies, elevating the company's visibility in the field.

Promising Phase 1 study results for PCRX-201 demonstrate sustained improvements in knee pain, stiffness, and function, reinforcing the therapy's potential efficacy and safety.

PCRX-201 has received significant regulatory designations (RMAT and ATMP), highlighting its innovative nature and potential impact on the treatment of osteoarthritis.

The upcoming Phase 2 study (ASCEND study) indicates the company's commitment to advancing its promising therapies, suggesting a positive trajectory for future developments in pain management.

Potential Negatives

Potential concerns regarding the impact of preexisting and treatment-induced neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) on therapy efficacy and safety may raise doubts about the treatment's overall effectiveness.

The need for multiple presentations on clinical immunogenicity and dosing strategies suggests ongoing uncertainties regarding the optimal use of PCRX-201, potentially affecting investor confidence.

While the press release highlights positive results, the inclusion of upcoming studies indicates that long-term outcomes and full safety profiles are still being evaluated, which may lead to apprehensions about the therapy's readiness for broader clinical application.

FAQ

What is PCRX-201 and its purpose?

PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec) is a gene therapy candidate targeting knee osteoarthritis, aiming to reduce pain and improve function.

When will the findings of the Phase 1 study be presented?

The findings will be presented on May 15, 2025, at the ASGCT Annual Meeting in New Orleans.

Who will present the data at the conference?

The presentation will be given by MiJeong Kim, PhD, Senior Director of Translational Sciences at Pacira BioSciences.

What designations has PCRX-201 received?

PCRX-201 has received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the FDA and Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMP) designation from the EMA.

What therapies does Pacira offer besides PCRX-201?

Pacira offers EXPAREL®, ZILRETTA®, and iovera®º, all non-opioid pain management options.

BRISBANE, Calif., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX), the industry leader in its commitment to deliver innovative, non-opioid pain therapies to transform the lives of patients, today announced an upcoming podium presentation of findings from its Phase 1 study of PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec), a locally administered gene therapy candidate for osteoarthritis of the knee. The data will be presented at the 28th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) in New Orleans on May 15. The presentation will highlight how preexisting and treatment-induced neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) impact the therapy’s efficacy, safety, and redosing potential.







Presentation Title:





Understanding the Clinical Immunogenicity of Locally Injected HCAd Vector Provides Insight into Optimizing Dosing Strategy









Presented By:



MiJeong Kim, PhD, Senior Director of Translational Sciences at Pacira BioSciences







Date and Time:



Thursday, May 15 from 2:15–2:30 PM CT, during the “Immunogenicity/NAb Titers” oral session at ASGCT 2025





Pacira will also host a symposium on HCAd for common diseases, like osteoarthritis.







Symposium Title:





High-Capacity Adenoviral Vectors: Advancing Gene Therapy Beyond AAV to Deliver Cost-Effective Therapies for Common Diseases









Speakers:









Brendan Lee, Professor of Molecular and Human Genetics, Baylor College of Medicine



Brendan Lee, Professor of Molecular and Human Genetics, Baylor College of Medicine



Derek Jackson, Vice President, Cell & Gene Therapy Product Development at Pacira BioSciences



Derek Jackson, Vice President, Cell & Gene Therapy Product Development at Pacira BioSciences



Kilian Guse, Development of Gene Therapy for Musculoskeletal Disorders at Pacira BioSciences













Date and Time:



Friday, May 16 from 12:15–1:15 PM CT







About PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec)







PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec) features an innovative design based on the company’s proprietary high-capacity adenovirus vector platform. It is currently being studied in the fundamental, underlying chronic inflammatory processes that contribute to “wear and tear” over time in osteoarthritis of the knee, a condition that affects more than 14 million individuals in the U.S. today.





In November 2024, Pacira reported promising data from a large Phase 1 study in which PCRX-201 provided sustained improvements in knee pain, stiffness, and function through two years following local administration, with a well-tolerated safety profile. PCRX-201 has received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMP) designation from the European Medicines Agency. PCRX-201 is the first gene therapy to achieve these clinical results and earn these regulatory designations in osteoarthritis of the knee – a testament to its promise and potential.





Given the promising Phase 1 results, dosing is underway in a



Phase 2



study of PCRX-201 (



the ASCEND study



) for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis. To learn more about PCRX-201 and the company’s



clinical development program



, please visit the



investor events



section of the company’s investor website.







About Pacira







Pacira delivers innovative, non-opioid pain therapies to transform the lives of patients. Pacira has three commercial-stage non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL



®



(bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), a long-acting local analgesic currently approved for infiltration, fascial plane block, and as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block, an adductor canal nerve block, and a sciatic nerve block in the popliteal fossa for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA



®



(triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), an extended-release, intra-articular injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis knee pain; and iovera



®



º, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve. The Company is also advancing the development of PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec), a novel, locally administered gene therapy with the potential to treat large prevalent diseases like osteoarthritis. To learn more about Pacira, visit



www.pacira.com



.



