PACIRA BIOSCIENCES Earnings Results: $PCRX Reports Quarterly Earnings

PACIRA BIOSCIENCES ($PCRX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.62 per share, beating estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $168,920,000, missing estimates of $179,545,795 by $-10,625,795.

PACIRA BIOSCIENCES Insider Trading Activity

PACIRA BIOSCIENCES insiders have traded $PCRX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN SLONIN (Chief Medical Officer) sold 879 shares for an estimated $16,173

DARYL GAUGLER (Chief Operating Officer) sold 500 shares for an estimated $9,880

PACIRA BIOSCIENCES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of PACIRA BIOSCIENCES stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

