Pacira BioSciences Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PCRX

In trading on Monday, shares of Pacira BioSciences Inc (Symbol: PCRX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.78, changing hands as low as $59.19 per share. Pacira BioSciences Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PCRX's low point in its 52 week range is $45.05 per share, with $82.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.30.

