Pacira BioSciences Announces Pricing Of $250 Mln Of Convertible Senior Notes, Due 2029

(RTTNews) - Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX) declared on Friday that it has set the price for $250 million convertible senior notes, due 2029 in a private placement for qualified institutional buyers.

Moreover, the company plans to give the initial purchasers the option to buy up to an additional $37.5 million in notes, within 13 days of the issuance.

The notes will represent general unsecured senior obligations, maturing on May 15, 2029, with an interest rate fixed at 2.125% annually, paid semi-annually in arrears on May 15 and November 15 each year, starting on November 15, 2024.

The sale of the notes to the initial purchasers is scheduled to conclude on May 14, 2024, subject to standard closing conditions.

Pacira expects the net proceeds from the offering to be approximately $242.0 million, or about $278.4 million, if the initial purchasers exercise their option to buy additional notes in full.

The company intends to allocate roughly $191.4 million of the net proceeds to repurchase $200.0 million in total principal amount of its outstanding 0.750% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025.

Pacira BioSciences also plans to use around $23.2 million of the net proceeds to cover the expenses of entering into capped call transactions.

Additionally, Pacira will allot approximately $25 million of the net proceeds to repurchase 837,240 shares of its common stock at the same time as pricing the note offering in privately negotiated transactions.

The remaining net proceeds from the offering are earmarked for general corporate purposes, including working capital, research, and development expenditures.

