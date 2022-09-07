Pacira BioSciences Announces Positive Data From Phase 3 Study Of EXPAREL In Postsurgical Pain

(RTTNews) - Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) announced positive results from its Phase 3 study of EXPAREL as a single-dose femoral nerve block in the adductor canal for postsurgical regional analgesia in patients undergoing total knee arthroplasty.

The study achieved primary and key secondary endpoints of statistically significant reductions in postsurgical pain and opioid consumption through 96 hours, the company said in a statement.

Pacira plans to submit a supplemental New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration early next year seeking expansion of the EXPAREL label to include femoral nerve block in the adductor canal.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.