Markets
PCRX

Pacira BioSciences Announces Positive Data From Phase 3 Study Of EXPAREL In Postsurgical Pain

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) announced positive results from its Phase 3 study of EXPAREL as a single-dose femoral nerve block in the adductor canal for postsurgical regional analgesia in patients undergoing total knee arthroplasty.

The study achieved primary and key secondary endpoints of statistically significant reductions in postsurgical pain and opioid consumption through 96 hours, the company said in a statement.

Pacira plans to submit a supplemental New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration early next year seeking expansion of the EXPAREL label to include femoral nerve block in the adductor canal.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PCRX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular