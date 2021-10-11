Pacira adds non-opioid pain drugs with $427.5 million Flexion buy

By Leroy Leo

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Pacira BioSciences PCRX.O would acquire Flexion Therapeutics Inc FLXN.O for about $427.5 million, the companies said on Monday, to bolster its portfolio of non-opioid pain drugs.

Pacira will buy Flexion's outstanding shares for $8.50 each, a 47% premium to their last closing price, gaining access to its knee pain drug, Zilretta, which was launched in 2017.

The deal also includes an additional payment of up to $8 per share subject to Zilretta, which brought in sales of $85.6 million last year, achieving certain milestones and other experimental treatments receiving regulatory clearances.

Flexion's stock soared around 60% to $9.26, while Pacira shares rose nearly 5% to $50.25.

"We believe the news indicates Pacira's intent to increasingly diversify in face of growing competitive pressure in the non-opioid space," Cowen and Co said in a note on Monday.

Pacira will also get access to two drugs under development, FX201 and FX301, which are aimed at treating musculoskeletal pain and postsurgical pain respectively.

The company, which expects the deal to close by the end of the year and add to its earnings from 2022, said it would pay Flexion shareholders $1 per share following the U.S. FDA approval of each of the two drugs in development and as much as $3 per share for certain net sales milestones for Zilretta.

Pacira's only drug on the market is Exparel, a local non-opiod anesthetic administered at the time of surgery. It brought in sales of $413.3 million in 2020, but faces competition from generic drugmakers.

The company last week received a notice that eVenus Pharmaceutical Laboratories had filed an application with the U.S. FDA for manufacturing and marketing a generic of Exparel.

Pacira said it was not concerned about the generic drug applications for Exparel, as the company has four patents on it.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Vinay Dwivedi)

