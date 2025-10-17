Pacifica Partners Loads Up on Barrick Mining (B) By Acquiring Over 150,000 Shares

Key Points

Bought 85,128 shares, An estimated $2.86 million trade for 85,128 shares in Q3 2025

This transaction represented 1.02% of Pacifica’s 13F reportable assets under management as of 2025-09-30

Post-trade stake: 85,128 shares valued at $2.86 million

The new position places Barrick Mining Corporation outside Pacifica’s top five holdings

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 08, 2025, Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated a new position in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B). The fund acquired approximately 150,714 shares, with an estimated transaction value of $5.06 million based on the average price for the period. Barrick Mining Corporation accounted for 1.8% of Pacifica’s reported U.S. equity assets as of September 30, 2025, after the trade.

What else to know

This was a new position for Pacifica Partners Inc, representing 1.8% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets after the trade.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:AAPL: $15.24 million (4.6% of AUM as of 2025-09-30)

NASDAQ:GOOGL: $14.54 million (4.4% of AUM as of 2025-09-30)

NASDAQ:MSFT: $12.67 million (3.8574% of AUM as of 2025-09-30)

BN: $12.19 million (3.7097% of AUM as of 2025-09-30)

CNQ: $11.17 million (3.3990% of AUM as of 2025-09-30)

As of October 08, 2025, Barrick Mining Corporation shares were priced at $33.90, up 72.4% over the past year with 55.81 percentage points of alpha versus the S&P 500.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $13.82 billion Net Income (TTM) $2.76 billion Dividend Yield 1.33% Price (as of market close 2025-10-08) $33.90

Company Snapshot

Barrick Mining produces and sells gold, copper, silver, and energy materials.

The company operates an integrated mining business model focused on exploration, development, and production of mineral properties to generate cash flow from commodity sales.

Serves a global customer base, including industrial users, commodity traders, and manufacturers seeking reliable supply of precious and base metals.

Barrick Mining Corporation is a leading global mining company with a market capitalization of $57.83 billion and approximately 6,500 employees as of October 9, 2025.

Foolish take

Pacifica Partners' portfolio has more than tripled over the past five years, from $92 million from the third quarter of 2020, to $280 million at the end of Q3 2025. It's top four positions are members of the Magnificent Seven, but the rest of its big positions are heavily weighted toward energy and materials stocks.

Barrick Mining is a new position for Pacific Partners. It was the largest new position in the portfolio at the end of the third quarter and its 19th largest position overall.

A government shutdown during a full blown trade war with China has institutions around the world more nervous than usual about the dollar's stability. As a result, gold prices have soared about 27% this year.

Rising gold prices have been great for Barrick's bottom line. In the second quarter, the comany reported free cash flow that jumped 107% higher year over year to reach $770 million.

Glossary

Equity stake: Ownership interest in a company, typically represented by shares of its stock.

13F reportable assets: Securities that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC on Form 13F.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

New position: When an investor or fund buys shares of a company it did not previously own.

Alpha: A measure of an investment's performance relative to a benchmark, showing value added beyond the market return.

Dividend yield: Annual dividend payments divided by the current share price, expressed as a percentage.

Integrated mining business model: A company structure that combines exploration, development, and production within the same organization.

Commodity sales: Revenue generated from selling raw materials like gold, copper, or silver.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,044%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Brookfield, Brookfield Corporation, Canadian Natural Resources, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.