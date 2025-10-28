Pacifica Partners Cuts Back Its Cameco (CCJ) Stake by Over 51,000 Shares

Key Points

Pacifica Partners sold 33,772 shares of Cameco Corporation for an estimated $2.6 million in the third quarter.

The transaction value represents about 0.9% of reportable assets at the end of the period.

Post-trade, Pacifica reported holding 37,597 shares of Cameco valued at $3.1 million, accounting for 1.1% of AUM.

What Happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission released on Thursday, Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced its position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) by 33,772 shares in the third quarter. The estimated value of the shares sold, based on the average price for the period, was approximately $2.62 million. The transaction left the fund holding 37,597 shares at quarter-end.

What Else to Know

The trade reduced Pacifica Partners stake in Cameco to 1.12% of 13F AUM as of 2025-09-30, down from 2.1% as of June 30, 2025.

Top five holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: AAPL: $15.24 million (4.6% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

NASDAQ: GOOGL: $14.54 million (4.4% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

NASDAQ: MSFT: $12.67 million (3.86% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

NYSE: BN: $12.19 million (3.7% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

NYSE: CNQ: $11.17 million (3.4% of AUM) as of Q3 2025

As of October 08, 2025, Cameco shares were priced at $86.21, up 67.1% in the 12 months ended October 8, 2025, outperforming the S&P 500 index by 49.41 percentage points over the past year.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-10-08) $86.21 Market Capitalization $37.53 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.14 billion Net Income (TTM) $171.85 million

Company Snapshot

Cameco Corp. produces and sells uranium concentrate, as well as provides uranium refining, conversion, and fuel fabrication services.

Generates revenue from sales of uranium and related fuel services to nuclear utilities.

Serves nuclear power utilities across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, with a focus on supplying reactor operators.

Cameco Corporation is a leading uranium producer with a vertically integrated business model spanning mining, refining, and fuel fabrication. The company serves a global customer base, selling to nuclear utilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its strategic focus on the nuclear fuel cycle and established relationships with major utilities support its competitive position in the energy sector.

Foolish take

It looks like Pacifica Partners took profits off the table a little too soon. Shares of Cameco are up by about 107% over the past year, but much of that gain is recent. On Oct. 28, 2025, the stock surged more than 20% after the company announced a deal with the U.S. Government and Brookfield Asset Management.

The new strategic partnership between Cameco, Brookfield, and the U.S. Government is expected to accelerate the global deployment of Westinghouse Electric Company's nuclear reactor technologies. It's also intended to boost supply chains and the nuclear power industrial base in the U.S. and abroad.

The agreement provides for the Government to arrange financing and facilitate permitting and approvals for new Westinghouse nuclear reactors. With an expected aggregate investment value of $80 billion, the deal could go a long way to boost Cameco's revenue stream.

Investors will more than likely get to hear management discuss its new partnership with the government when it reports third-quarter results. Theearnings callis scheduled for Nov. 5, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Assets that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC, showing their equity holdings.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or institution on behalf of clients.

Quarter ended: The final date of a three-month financial reporting period, used to summarize performance and holdings.

Vertically integrated: A business model where a company controls multiple stages of its supply chain, from production to sales.

Nuclear fuel cycle: The series of processes involved in producing and managing fuel for nuclear reactors, from mining to waste disposal.

Refining: The process of purifying raw uranium ore into a usable form for nuclear fuel production.

Conversion: The chemical process of turning refined uranium into a gas for enrichment in the nuclear fuel cycle.

Fuel fabrication: The process of manufacturing nuclear fuel assemblies from processed uranium for use in reactors.

Stake: The ownership interest or shares held by an investor or fund in a particular company.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return or growth rate compared to a benchmark, such as the S&P 500 index.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Brookfield, Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Corporation, Canadian Natural Resources, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Cameco and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.