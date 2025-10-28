Pacific West Bancorp Bottom Line Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Pacific West Bancorp (PWBK) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $0.310 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $0.130 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.5% to $2.79 million from $2.62 million last year.

Pacific West Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.310 Mln. vs. $0.130 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $2.79 Mln vs. $2.62 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.