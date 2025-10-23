Pacific Valley Bank Bottom Line Falls In Q3

(RTTNews) - Pacific Valley Bank (PVBK.OB) revealed a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $0.950 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $1.13 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.2% to $4.99 million from $4.37 million last year.

Pacific Valley Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.950 Mln. vs. $1.13 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.19 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue: $4.99 Mln vs. $4.37 Mln last year.

