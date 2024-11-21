Pacific Textiles Holdings Reports Decline in Profits

Pacific Textiles Holdings (HK:1382) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Pacific Textiles Holdings reported a decrease in profit for the first half of 2024, with net income dropping to HK$104.19 million from HK$128.25 million in the same period last year, despite an increase in revenue. The company faced challenges including impaired trade receivables and higher distribution expenses, which contributed to the decline in operating profit. Investors might find the improved comprehensive income of HK$110.79 million noteworthy, reflecting favorable currency translation differences.

For further insights into HK:1382 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.