PACIFIC TEXTILES HOLDINGS LTD HKD.001 (HKEX:1382) Price Target Decreased by 20.94% to 2.95

The average one-year price target for PACIFIC TEXTILES HOLDINGS LTD HKD.001 (HKEX:1382) has been revised to 2.95 / share. This is an decrease of 20.94% from the prior estimate of 3.73 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.17 to a high of 3.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 60.94% from the latest reported closing price of 1.83 / share.

PACIFIC TEXTILES HOLDINGS LTD HKD.001 Maintains 15.85% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 15.85%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.34%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in PACIFIC TEXTILES HOLDINGS LTD HKD.001. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1382 is 0.04%, a decrease of 8.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.47% to 98,438K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 23,449K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,660K shares, representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1382 by 0.24% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 22,581K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,809K shares, representing a decrease of 71.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1382 by 45.01% over the last quarter.

TISVX - Transamerica International Small Cap Value I holds 6,409K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,233K shares, representing a decrease of 12.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1382 by 12.28% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,618K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,160K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,169K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1382 by 12.84% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.