News & Insights

Stocks

Pacific Textiles Anticipates Profit Decline

May 24, 2024 — 05:13 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pacific Textiles Holdings (HK:1382) has released an update.

Pacific Textiles Holdings has issued a profit warning, expecting a 60.6% decrease in profit attributable to equity holders for the fiscal year ending March 2024, primarily due to higher interest expenses, losses from a new Vietnam factory setup, and impairment losses related to its investment in Teejay. Despite the downturn, the management is optimistic about the future, citing improvements in the Panyu factory’s utilization rate and potential increases in production capacity and demand after the Vietnam factory reaches full-scale production. The company remains confident in its dividend policy and the recovery of Teejay and the Sri Lankan economy.

For further insights into HK:1382 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PTEXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.