Pacific Smiles Takeover Bid Extended by Beam Dental

October 24, 2024 — 05:32 pm EDT

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (AU:PSQ) has released an update.

Beam Dental Bidco Pty Ltd has extended its off-market takeover bid for Pacific Smiles Group Ltd, pushing the closing date to November 29, 2024. The extension allows more time for shareholders to consider the offer for all ordinary shares of the dental group. This move signals Bidco’s commitment to acquiring Pacific Smiles and could influence the company’s stock movements.

