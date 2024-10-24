Pacific Smiles Takeover Bid Extended by Beam Dental

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (AU:PSQ) has released an update.

Beam Dental Bidco Pty Ltd has extended its off-market takeover bid for Pacific Smiles Group Ltd, pushing the closing date to November 29, 2024. The extension allows more time for shareholders to consider the offer for all ordinary shares of the dental group. This move signals Bidco’s commitment to acquiring Pacific Smiles and could influence the company’s stock movements.

For further insights into AU:PSQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.