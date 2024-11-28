News & Insights

Pacific Smiles Restructures Board Amid Genesis Bidco Takeover

November 28, 2024 — 06:17 pm EST

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (AU:PSQ) has released an update.

Pacific Smiles Group is set to undergo significant leadership changes as Genesis Bidco gains effective control with a 59.2% voting power. The current Chairman and two Non-Executive Directors will step down, making way for Genesis Bidco’s nominees to join the Board. The Pacific Smiles Board continues to recommend shareholders accept Genesis Bidco’s cash offer, with the offer period extended until December 12, 2024.

