Pacific Smiles Restructures Board Amid Genesis Bidco Takeover

Pacific Smiles Group is set to undergo significant leadership changes as Genesis Bidco gains effective control with a 59.2% voting power. The current Chairman and two Non-Executive Directors will step down, making way for Genesis Bidco’s nominees to join the Board. The Pacific Smiles Board continues to recommend shareholders accept Genesis Bidco’s cash offer, with the offer period extended until December 12, 2024.

