Pacific Smiles Responds to Beam Dental’s Takeover Bid

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (AU:PSQ) has released an update.

Pacific Smiles Group has issued a third supplementary target statement in response to an off-market takeover bid by Beam Dental Bidco. The bid is for all fully paid ordinary shares of Pacific Smiles, with the details outlined in Beam Dental’s bidder statement from October 2024. This move is part of the ongoing negotiations surrounding the acquisition offer.

