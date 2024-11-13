News & Insights

Stocks

Pacific Smiles Responds to Beam Dental’s Takeover Bid

November 13, 2024 — 06:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (AU:PSQ) has released an update.

Pacific Smiles Group has issued a third supplementary target statement in response to an off-market takeover bid by Beam Dental Bidco. The bid is for all fully paid ordinary shares of Pacific Smiles, with the details outlined in Beam Dental’s bidder statement from October 2024. This move is part of the ongoing negotiations surrounding the acquisition offer.

For further insights into AU:PSQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.