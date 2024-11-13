News & Insights

Pacific Smiles Projects Strong Growth Amid Expansion Plans

November 13, 2024 — 12:07 am EST

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (AU:PSQ) has released an update.

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (ASX: PSQ) has reported a strong start to FY25, with patient fees up 9.6% year-over-year, driven by increased appointment volumes and pricing. The company forecasts patient fees between $310 million and $318 million, and underlying EBITDA growth of up to 21.3% for the fiscal year. Despite the planned closure of two underperforming centers, Pacific Smiles plans to open four new centers, funded by existing cash reserves, to continue its growth trajectory.

