Pacific Smiles Projects Strong Growth Amid Expansion Plans

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (ASX: PSQ) has reported a strong start to FY25, with patient fees up 9.6% year-over-year, driven by increased appointment volumes and pricing. The company forecasts patient fees between $310 million and $318 million, and underlying EBITDA growth of up to 21.3% for the fiscal year. Despite the planned closure of two underperforming centers, Pacific Smiles plans to open four new centers, funded by existing cash reserves, to continue its growth trajectory.

