Pacific Smiles Group Holds 2024 Annual Meeting

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (ASX: PSQ) is hosting its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where shareholders will hear from the Chair and CEO about recent board activities aimed at strengthening the company. The meeting will also feature the introduction of key directors and management, alongside an update from the company’s auditor, KPMG. This event highlights Pacific Smiles’ ongoing commitment to transparency and strategic growth.

