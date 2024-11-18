Pacific Smiles Group Faces Takeover by Beam Bidco

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (AU:PSQ) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd is currently the target of an off-market takeover bid by Beam Dental Bidco Pty Limited, which has secured a 32.11% voting power in the company. Beam Bidco has gained this influence through acceptances of its offer and on-market purchases, backed by holdings from its associates, GFT2 and Genesis Capital Fund. The takeover bid, now unconditional, continues to shape the dynamics of Pacific Smiles’ shareholder structure.

For further insights into AU:PSQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.