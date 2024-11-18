News & Insights

Pacific Smiles Group Faces Takeover by Beam Bidco

November 18, 2024 — 05:34 pm EST

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (AU:PSQ) has released an update.

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd is currently the target of an off-market takeover bid by Beam Dental Bidco Pty Limited, which has secured a 32.11% voting power in the company. Beam Bidco has gained this influence through acceptances of its offer and on-market purchases, backed by holdings from its associates, GFT2 and Genesis Capital Fund. The takeover bid, now unconditional, continues to shape the dynamics of Pacific Smiles’ shareholder structure.

