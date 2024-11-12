News & Insights

Pacific Smiles Group Announces Trading Halt Amid Takeover Bid

November 12, 2024 — 08:39 pm EST

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (AU:PSQ) has released an update.

Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX: PSQ) has initiated a trading halt on its securities due to a pending announcement related to a takeover bid. This halt will last until the company releases the announcement or normal trading resumes on November 14, 2024. Investors are keenly watching for updates that could impact PSQ’s market position.

