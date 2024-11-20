News & Insights

Pacific Smiles Group AGM: Mixed Outcomes and First Strike

November 20, 2024 — 04:05 am EST

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (AU:PSQ) has released an update.

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (ASX: PSQ) reported mixed results from its recent Annual General Meeting, with a significant first strike recorded against the adoption of the Remuneration Report. However, the elections and re-elections of directors Brent Cubis and Steven Rubic were successfully carried, alongside the approval of amendments to the company’s constitution. The resolution to renew proportional takeover provisions did not pass, reflecting a notable division among shareholders.

