News & Insights

Stocks

Pacific Smiles Expands Market Footprint with New Share Issue

December 03, 2024 — 02:23 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (AU:PSQ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd has announced the issuance of over 2 million fully paid ordinary shares, enhancing its market presence on the Australian Securities Exchange. This strategic move is likely to attract investor interest as the company continues to expand its footprint in the dental services sector.

For further insights into AU:PSQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.