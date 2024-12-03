Pacific Smiles Expands Market Footprint with New Share Issue

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (AU:PSQ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd has announced the issuance of over 2 million fully paid ordinary shares, enhancing its market presence on the Australian Securities Exchange. This strategic move is likely to attract investor interest as the company continues to expand its footprint in the dental services sector.

For further insights into AU:PSQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.