Pacific Smiles Dismisses Genesis Capital’s Bid Amid Growth Plans

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (AU:PSQ) has released an update.

Pacific Smiles Group has urged its shareholders to reject Genesis Capital’s revised takeover bid, emphasizing that the offer undervalues the company. Despite the bid, Pacific Smiles remains optimistic about its growth, projecting patient fees between $310m to $318m and an underlying EBITDA of $31.2m to $34.2m for FY25. The company plans to expand by opening four new centers, funding them with existing cash.

