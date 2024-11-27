Pacific Smiles Director Sells Entire Shareholding

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (AU:PSQ) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Pacific Smiles Group Ltd has announced a significant change in the shareholdings of its director, Jodie Leonard, who has disposed of her entire 38,500 ordinary shares in an on-market trade. The shares were sold at $1.95 each, reflecting a strategic move in her investment portfolio. This change in director’s interest highlights potential shifts in the company’s internal dynamics that investors may want to keep an eye on.
For further insights into AU:PSQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Here Is a Look into the Boeing (NYSE:BA) Contract Offers That Ended Its Strike
- What If Elon Musk Actually Did Buy the Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Channels?
- Long John Silver: Pirate, Mutineer, and Personal Finance Guru?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.