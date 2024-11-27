News & Insights

Stocks

Pacific Smiles Director Sells Entire Shareholding

November 27, 2024 — 09:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (AU:PSQ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd has announced a significant change in the shareholdings of its director, Jodie Leonard, who has disposed of her entire 38,500 ordinary shares in an on-market trade. The shares were sold at $1.95 each, reflecting a strategic move in her investment portfolio. This change in director’s interest highlights potential shifts in the company’s internal dynamics that investors may want to keep an eye on.

For further insights into AU:PSQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.