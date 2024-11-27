Pacific Smiles Director Sells Entire Shareholding

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (AU:PSQ) has released an update.

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd has announced a significant change in the shareholdings of its director, Jodie Leonard, who has disposed of her entire 38,500 ordinary shares in an on-market trade. The shares were sold at $1.95 each, reflecting a strategic move in her investment portfolio. This change in director’s interest highlights potential shifts in the company’s internal dynamics that investors may want to keep an eye on.

