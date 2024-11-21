Pacific Smiles Board Endorses Genesis Bidco Takeover

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (AU:PSQ) has released an update.

Pacific Smiles Group’s board has advised shareholders to accept the takeover bid by Genesis Bidco, given the latter’s substantial voting power and backing from key shareholders. The board believes the risks of holding onto shares now outweigh the benefits, with Genesis Bidco poised to gain effective control. The cash offer is seen as providing certainty, especially since no competing proposal has emerged.

