News & Insights

Stocks

Pacific Smiles Board Endorses Genesis Bidco Takeover

November 21, 2024 — 07:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (AU:PSQ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Pacific Smiles Group’s board has advised shareholders to accept the takeover bid by Genesis Bidco, given the latter’s substantial voting power and backing from key shareholders. The board believes the risks of holding onto shares now outweigh the benefits, with Genesis Bidco poised to gain effective control. The cash offer is seen as providing certainty, especially since no competing proposal has emerged.

For further insights into AU:PSQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.