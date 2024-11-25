News & Insights

Stocks

Pacific Ridge’s Chuchi Project Delivers Top Drill Results

November 25, 2024 — 08:52 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pacific Ridge Exploration (TSE:PEX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Pacific Ridge Exploration’s inaugural drill program at the Chuchi copper-gold project has yielded some of the best results ever recorded, indicating the presence of a significant copper-gold system. The promising findings suggest the mineralization remains open laterally and to depth, highlighting the potential for further exploration.

For further insights into TSE:PEX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.