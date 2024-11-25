Pacific Ridge’s Chuchi Project Delivers Top Drill Results

Pacific Ridge Exploration (TSE:PEX) has released an update.
Pacific Ridge Exploration’s inaugural drill program at the Chuchi copper-gold project has yielded some of the best results ever recorded, indicating the presence of a significant copper-gold system. The promising findings suggest the mineralization remains open laterally and to depth, highlighting the potential for further exploration.
