Pacific Ridge Secures Funding for Copper-Gold Projects

May 23, 2024 — 05:08 pm EDT

Pacific Ridge Exploration (TSE:PEX) has released an update.

Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. announces a C$2.0 million private placement to fund its flagship Kliyul copper-gold project, alongside other projects in British Columbia and the Yukon. The offering includes a mix of non-flow through units, flow-through units, and charity flow-through units, with proceeds aimed at general working capital and exploration expenses. The private placement is dependent on regulatory approvals, including from the TSX Venture Exchange.

