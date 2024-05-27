Pacific Radiance Ltd. Convenes Annual General Meeting

Pacific Radiance Ltd. (SG:RXS) has released an update.

Pacific Radiance Ltd. recently held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Singapore, with key company directors and executives in attendance, including the Chairman Mr. Pang Yoke Min, and other board members who hold leadership roles in various committees. The meeting was an opportunity to welcome shareholders, introduce the executive team, and discuss the company’s governance structure.

For further insights into SG:RXS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.