Pacific Radiance Ltd. Convenes Annual General Meeting

May 27, 2024 — 12:47 am EDT

Pacific Radiance Ltd. (SG:RXS) has released an update.

Pacific Radiance Ltd. recently held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Singapore, with key company directors and executives in attendance, including the Chairman Mr. Pang Yoke Min, and other board members who hold leadership roles in various committees. The meeting was an opportunity to welcome shareholders, introduce the executive team, and discuss the company’s governance structure.

